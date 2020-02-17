The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club has selected Maria Rankin and Emily Zacoi as the girls of the month for January and February respectively.
Rankin, daughter of James and Eva Rankin, of Carmichaels is a member of National Honor Society, the Marching, Concert and Couty Bands, choir, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Standing Committee, Book Club, French Club, American Sign Language Club, Debate Team, school newspaper and drama club.
She also coaches elementary basketball and is an after-school tutor. Outside of school, her activities include horseback riding, kayaking, hunting, fishing, reading, baking, crafting, caring for pets, supporting the Pittsburgh Penguins, family game nights and working the Carmichaels Fire Department Tuesday Night Bingo.
She plans to attend West Virginia University to pursue a career in nursing.
Zacoi, daughter of Kathy and John Zacoi, of Crucibl is a member of the National Honor Society, Book Club, Debate Team, Envirothon and Senior Standing Committee.
She also coaches elementary basketball and is a proofing editor for the school newspaper. Outside of school, her activities include volunteering at local blood drives, hunting and spending time with friends and family.
She plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania to major in elementary education and minor in English.
