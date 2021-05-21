Memorial Day services scheduled in Greene

Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in our nation’s service.
Memorial Day was first observed May 30, 1868, when flowers were placed on the graves of Civil War soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.
Greene county residents will have several opportunities to pay honor to veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice at a number of Memorial Day services that will be held at various locations throughout the county May 30 and May 31.
The Greene County Office of Veterans Affairs recently provided the Messenger with the following information regarding upcoming services, parades and other Memorial Day events.
May 30
The Brooks-Crago American Legion Post No. 816 of Rices Landing will hold services. Assembly for Legionnaires and Legion Riders will be at 1:30 p.m. at the post and they will proceed to the Hewitt Cemetery at 2 p.m. for a program, which will include a salute to the deceased by the Honor Guard.
Following this program, Legionnaires and Legion Riders will proceed to Crucible/St. Mary’s Cemetery for a salute to the deceased by the Honor Guard.
The James R. Maxon American Legion Post No. 992 of Mt. Morris will hold services at 11 a.m. at Kiger Cemetery and at 11:20 a.m. at Claughton Chapel Cemetery. Both services will feature the honor guard and firing squad.
The Carmichaels Honor Guard – consisting of the Carmichaels American Legion Post No. 400, Carmichaels VFW Post No. 3491 and Greensboro VFW Post No. 6303 – will hold a service at 11 a.m. at Garards Fort Cemetery, as well as a service at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro VFW Honor Roll, with Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding, a retired Colonel of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as guest speaker.
Both services will feature a salute to the deceased and placement of a wreath at the respective monuments to honor the deceased.
May 31
The Carmichaels Honor Guard – consisting of members from Carmichaels American Legion Post No. 400, Carmichaels VFW Post No. 3491 and Greensboro VFW Post No. 6303 – will participate in a service at 1 p.m. at Laurel Point Cemetery with state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, serving as guest speaker.
The service will also feature Frank Ricco and the American Legion Post Band performing the National Anthem, the reading of General Logan’s Orders and the presentations of the wreath and the American flag, followed by a prayer.
The Waynesburg VFW Post No. 4793 and James B. Farrell American Legion Post 300 will join the Greene County Honor Guard – consisting of members from various veterans’ organizations across the county – in a service that will begin at at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post home.
The service will feature a welcome by the post commander, a tribute to all veterans, the placement of a wreath and a salute to the deceased by the Honor Guard.
For more information about these services and programs , call the Greene County Office of Veterans Affairs at 724-852-5275.
Also, the Greene County Veterans Memorial Park in Waynesburg will be dedicated during a special program beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial Day. The dedication of the park and monument will also feature musical selections from Heaven Bound Ministries, appropriate military protocols and appreciation of donors.
Waynesburg VFW Post No. 4793 will display its inaugural “Field of Flags” at the dedication ceremony. Sponsors may retrieve their flag after the ceremony or leave it in place and they will be collected to display again at a future ceremony honoring veterans.
Light refreshments will be available in the pavilion following the ceremony. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Limited handicapped parking is available near the memorial and there will be shuttle buses running between the Walmart parking lot and memorial.
The Greene County Historical Society Museum will also be open on Memorial Day, and residents are also encouraged to visit the World War I Memorial located near the park.
For more information, call Connie Hart at 724-852-1252, email cmhart@windstream.net or visit visit Greene County Veterans Memorial Park’s Facebook page.
