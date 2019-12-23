This season we decorated with cheer.
Here we have three homes and three dancers from For the Love of Dance in Carmichaels.
The studio created this project with 12 dancers, all from different schools, to “take the Christmas lights photos to a new level,” said co-owner Farrah Doman.
“The multi-colored lights represent each dancer’s unique light shining in the world,” said Doman, who owns the studio with her husband, Bobby. “The brightest Light is the pure white from our Savior. They lean on Him for their strength.”
These are just a few of the festive decorations seen throughout Greene County this holiday season. The houses were submitted through our Facebook page @gcmessenger. Give us a follow for more chances to be featured!
We hope your Christmas was as merry and bright as these scenes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.