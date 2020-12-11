Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Greene County Messenger and Herald-Standard business offices are currently closed to the public until further notice.
Both newspapers will continue to conduct business as usual via telephone, mail and email.
To reach the Greene County Messenger in Waynesburg, call 724-852-2251 or email sbarrett@greenecountymessenger.com.
In regards to the Herald-Standard, during this closure in-person donations for the Give-A-Christmas campaign benefitting the Salvation Amy should be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
Readers playing the weekly NFL Gridiron Contest must mail their entries, postmarked no later than midnight Wednesday.
Herald-Standard hours will remain 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. The main office phone number is 724-439-7500. To place a classified ad, legal notice, memoriam or lifestyle announcement — such as a wedding, engagement, anniversary or birthday — call 724-439-7510. To place an obituary, email hsobits@heraldstandard.com.
Any organizations that wish to announce cancelations or changes related to the pandemic may send those to hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
