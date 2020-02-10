Mind and Body Wellness: Four local providers open Waynesburg healing center

Four mental health and wellness providers have been helping others find peace, acceptance and emotional well being in a large space inside Waynesburg's Victoria Square since January 2019.
"Our focus is to provide a safe place for people to meet their therapeutic goals in order to have a better life," said Nicholas Orlando, a licensed professional counselor and one of the four providers at Therapeutic Healing Services, Mind and Body Wellness.
In an effort to provide counseling and therapeutic support, the center offers personality testing; marital, relationship and workplace counseling; clinical hypnotherapy; parenting skills counseling; individual therapy for children and adolescents; reflexology; yoga; and reiki light touch therapy.
The center also offers individual therapy for mood disorders, trauma and PTSD as well as support and counselling for the LGBTQ+ community. Starting in March, the center will also offer a therapeutic massage component as well as group grief therapy.
"Our practice embraces the unique experience of every client. We strive to help others find their answers that often lie dormant under the intra-psychic clutter created by day-to-day experiences," said Corby Caffrey-Dobosh, one of the mental health counselors. "We work with all ages and stages of individuals, families and couples. We hope to help those experiencing trauma, adjustment difficulties to lifespan changes and clinical disorders."
Clients can be either self referred or referred to the center by a doctor, hospital, social service agency or insurance agency. The intake process includes a formal assessment of the client and their back ground, recent experiences and their goals and hopes for outcomes.
Commercial insurance and Medicare are accepted forms of payment, and self-pay options are assessed on a sliding fee scale. Down the road, the center expects to begin accepting Medicaid.
Keith Rieder, Ph.D., a full time professor in Waynesburg University's Psychology Department and one of the providers, is also an ordained Methodist minister and certified pastoral counselor. In addition to offering hypnotherapy to help with pain cessation, trauma therapy and smoking cessation, he helps people dealing with a spiritual component to their issues. He also does personality testing to diagnose issues like depression, anxiety and possible trauma.
"People shouldn't feel ashamed to come to a provider at the center," said Caffrey-Dobosh, a former adjunct professor who taught at Waynesburg University for 14 years. "We're welcoming and want people to feel comfortable here. I feel we function more like a mentorship than as a clinical situation."
The fourth member of the provider team, Crista Turner, began her journey of natural healing more than 20 years ago, after a diagnosis for Fibromyalgia. She said that the practice of yoga, meditation, eating well and expressing gratitude combined to restore her to health. Currently she is a certified yoga instructor, meditation coach, reflexologist and reiki master practitioner.
"I am excited and blessed to share these practices with the public and to help people recognize that they are an integral part of the healing journey," she said. "Yoga is an amazing technique to release trauma from the body."
Reiki, a light touch therapy, creates a deep state of relaxation. It begins with some deep breaths and body relaxation, followed by a gentle cranial massage on pressure points. Light touch therapists work up and down each side of the body. Clients are fully clothed during the session for their personal comfort.
"Reflexology, the application of pressure to the bottom of the foot, opens up meridian channels to different parts of the body to alleviate pain and tension in the back and shoulders, headaches and migraines," Turner continued.
Caffrey-Dobosh met Orlando close to ten years ago while she was leading a Biological Psychiatry course at Waynesburg University. She also met Rieder at the university, who taught Orlando in one of his courses. The practitioners' tie-in with Turner came about when Orlando took one of her yoga classes.
Over a five year period Caffrey-Dobosh and Orlando discussed the possibility of opening a wellness center, and Orlando eventually connected the practitioners to form the team. While the center has been a work-in-progress since last January, the official ribbon cutting ceremony took place on yesterday at noon.
The center has three therapy spaces, a waiting room and space for group therapy sessions. All of the practitioners reside in Waynesburg, except for Caffrey-Dobosh who lives in Rices Landing.
"Wellness, healing and personal growth help ease the struggle experienced in daily life," Caffrey-Dobosh wrote in a statement about the center. "I've often said that being a person is hard and truly person-hood is difficult as we strive to know ourselves while navigating through developmental transitions, cultural and structural changes in our social organization, work expectations and, most importantly, the personal obligations we honor for those we love."
"I am honored to be a part of this endeavor and excited to see how we will grow in the upcoming years," Caffrey-Dobosh continued. "We've always hoped to create a holistic center where body, mind and spirit can find healing and wellness."
For more information or to make an appointment, phone 412-297-1280.
