Mini, Little and Junior Miss Rain Drop will be crowned at noon on the Fountain Park (College Park) Stage in Waynesburg during July 29’s Rain Day Festival.
Miss Rain Drop (ages 6-8)
Marklee Mae Beal, daughter of Devan and Jason Beal of Rices Landing; Aubrey Farrier, daughter of Kathy and Johnny Farrier of Jefferson; London Harris, daughter of Natalie Reed of Waynesburg; Sydney Kalka, daughter of Nicole and Jeremy Kalka of Waynesburg; Eliora (Ella) Edgreen, daughter of Cassie and Jared Edgreen of Waynesburg.
Little Miss Rain Drop (ages 9-11)
Raena Tharp, daughter of Clarissa and Ryan Tharp of Wind Ridge; Emma Henry daughter of Billy Jo and Gordon Henry of Sycamore; Payton Duncan, daughter of Lainey and Travis Duncan of Clarksville; Abigail Kalka, daughter of Nicole and Jeremy Kalka of Waynesburg; Lexie Miller, daughter of Laura Miller and Glenn Garber of Holbrook.
Jr. Miss Rain Drop (ages 12-13)
Isabella Marie Wise, daughter of Heather and Brian Wise of Mather; Ashdyn Kern, daughter of Marti and Jeremy Kern of Waynesburg; Abigail Yenchik, daughter of Becky and Kevin Yenchik of Waynesburg.
