COVID-19 may be wreaking havoc on the 2020 schedule of summer events across the nation, but it can’t stop the Jacktown Fair.
Walter “Buck” Burns said the traditional Wind Ridge event, which is believed to be the nation’s oldest continuous fair, is planned to continue this year for the 155th consecutive year, albeit in a modified form.
Burns, who has served as the fair board president for 33 years, said it was important for event organizers to figure out a way to continue the long-running tradition that is celebrated and enjoyed every summer on the Jacktown Fairgrounds.
“This legendary fair has survived pandemics, wars, even the Great Depression during its historic run, so we knew we had to keep it going this summer,” he said. “This is a big event for our county, for our residents. So many people have told us that they don’t take vacations because the fair IS their vacation. It means a lot to a lot of people, so, as they say, the show must go on.”
Burns said the fair board and other coordinators have been working diligently with officials representing state fairs and government to figure out how they could continue the Jacktown tradition. It was ultimately decided that a modified and unique version would be attainable.
Burns said the safety, health and well-being of fairgoers is and will continue to be a top priority, so a tentative plan was hatched that would enable the fair to continue its legacy while adhering to guidelines and restrictions set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This will be a different fair this year, that’s for sure,” Burns said. “We know we can’t provide the parade and rides, the games and the food and certain attractions, but we are doing what we can to maintain the integrity of our fair while respecting those guidelines.”
As of now, this year’s fair is expected to be held on Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 19.
On July 17, the fair will tentatively present the Jacktown Fair Invitational Market Goat and Market Rabbit Show and Auction. A total of 80 buyers will be invited, and those attending will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Judging will begin at 2 p.m. for rabbits and 3 p.m. for goats, and the auction – conducted by Behm’s Auction – will begin at 6 p.m.
Burns said the bleachers will be taken out of the show arena to provide more room, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. He added that if the weather permits the show and auction may be moved to the grandstands to open up additional space.
Burns said the fair board sympathizes with the youths showing their animals who are forced to adhere to the modifications to the show and auction.
“We feel bad for the kids, we know it’s tough for them, we are just doing what we can,” he said.
On July 19, plans have been announced for a nondenominational church service beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a catered church picnic at 12 p.m. and a music performance by Heart and Soul at the gazebo at 1 p.m. There will be no cost to attend these Sunday events, and those attending will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Burns stressed that this schedule is tentative, as state and CDC guidelines and restrictions could change between now and July 17.
Burns said 2020 will not mark the first time the Jacktown Fair had to be modified, as the fair was forced to undergo changes in the mid-1940s during World War II.
More information about the 2020 Jacktown Fair may be obtained by calling Burns at 724-428-3843, by visiting www.jacktownfair.org and by visiting the Jacktown Fair Facebook page. Any updates regarding this year’s fair will be posted on the website and on the Facebook page.
Burns added that a fair book is planned to be published to record and document the 2020 event for the fair’s history archives.
The Jacktown Fair began in 1866 by the Richhill Agriculture, Horticultural and Mechanical Society. The Richhill Agricultural Association conducted the fair every year in August or September during the 1906-1915 decade. The fair has always featured agricultural exhibits, races and other forms of entertainment.
The Jacktown Fair’s most famous slogan is “You can’t die happy ‘til you’ve been to the Jacktown Fair.” And even though COVID-19 has forced this year’s event to be modified, Burns and the fair organizers are happy that at least some of that happiness is expected to continue in 2020.
