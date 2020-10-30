Mon View Roller Rink to officially open soon

In just a matter of days, local youths and families are going to once able be able to take – or skate – their minds off of COVID-19.
That’s because the Mon View Roller Rink in Greensboro will officially open for the season on Friday, Nov. 6.
The Greene County Department of Recreation recently announced that skaters visiting the rink throughout the upcoming season will experience a number of changes – many of them are facility improvements, while others are due to safety.
Last month, county officials announced that the recreation department had recently overseen the completion of much-needed renovations to the roller rink, and Commissioner Mike Belding said the department took advantage of the forced COVID-19 closure of the facility to make significant improvements.
Belding said the investment of nearly $55,000 would improve several safety aspects of the facility, which was built in the 1950s. The roller rink was acquired by the county in 2005 and received its last significant upgrade in 2008, which required extensive structural updating to ensure the safety of the area’s youth.
Parts of the floor, which had sustained severe water damage, were replaced, and gutters and drainage around the facility were also installed to prevent future damage.
Officials also said the county is installing air-conditioning to maximize the availability of the skating rink; once air-conditioning is installed, the rink will be capable of year-round use, Belding said.
The Mon View Roller Rink, located at 377 Stoney Hill Road in Greensboro, offers skate rental and a concession stand. The rink may also be reserved for private parties.
As for safety precautions, officials said skating hours and procedures will be modified for the rest of this year, in order to be in compliance with CDC Guidelines and state restrictions.
The mandated capacity for the rink will be 55 people. The rink will offer two sessions on Fridays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and from 9 to 11 p.m.
County recreation Director Bret Moore said the rink will be disinfected between sessions.
On Saturdays, the public session will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Private parties can be booked on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Individuals will be required to wear masks and have their temperature taken at the door, and will also be advised to follow social distancing guidelines.
The concession stand will be limited to soda, water and pre-packaged snacks.
Tickets can be purchased in advance over the phone at 724-852-5323, and those tickets can either be picked up at the recreation office at the fairgrounds or left at will-call at the roller rink gate.
Officials said capacity updates will be posted on the Greene County Recreation Facebook page. In addition, tickets will also be sold at the door; however, admittance will be subject to capacity limits.
Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County website, www.co.greene.pa.us, and on the Greene County Commissioner’s Facebook page, or by calling the Department of Recreation at 724-852-5323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.