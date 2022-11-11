Morris Township man wanted for violent threats
- By Jon Andreassi, for the Greene County Messenger
-
-
- 0
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
Friday, November 11, 2022 5:21 AM
Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 5:07 am
State police have issued an arrest warrant for a Morris Township man who allegedly made violent threats towards a woman and police.
Jesse Ray Johnson, 46, faces a felony of making terroristic threats that cause evacuation of a building, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
Police were initially called to Johnson’s home in the 90 block of Olas Lane at about 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 1. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim in the case obtained a protection-from-abuse order against Johnson, but the PFA had not been served.
Police said that Johnson told the woman he was waiting in the woods and sent her a picture of his hand holding a gun. Johnson also allegedly sent multiple messages that were violent in nature, including threats to kill her.
Police contacted Johnson, who reportedly told them, “I have plenty of fire power and ammo,” and “I am waiting for you, come on,” according to the complaint.
Four people who live nearby felt unsafe given the nature of Johnson’s threats, and police permitted them to evacuate the area. Public information officer Trooper Forrest Allison said those individuals were allowed to return home at any time and did not have any restrictions placed on them.
According to the complaint, police later learned that Johnson made similar threats to another person. Police did not clarify how the second person was connected to Johnson.
Allison confirmed that police are still searching for Johnson.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.