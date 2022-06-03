SIGONELLA, Italy – Constuctionman Timothy Heldreth, a native of Mount Morris, serves the U.S. Navy at the Public Works Department operating out of Sigonella, Italy.
Heldreth joined the Navy two years ago. Today, he serves as a utilitiesman.
“I joined the Navy to support my family,” said Heldreth. “It seemed like a really good option. With COVID, jobs were scarce at the time.”
Growing up, Heldreth attended Waynesburg High School and graduated in 2015. He said he uses the same skills and values learned in Mount Morris to succeed in the military.
“My hometown taught me teamwork,” said Heldreth. “Everyone brings something to the table.”
These lessons have helped Heldreth while serving in the Navy.
Naval Air Station Sigonella is located in eastern Sicily. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and covers 10,000 square miles.
According to Navy officials, the primary mission of Naval Air Station Sigonella is to provide consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. Naval Air Station Sigonella supports a rotation of various squadrons and multi-service, multi-national transient aircraft.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Heldreth and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Being able to help out during natural disasters is my proudest Navy moment,” said Heldreth. “There was a flood in Sigonella back in October that I helped with.”
As Heldreth and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I like being a good representative of the United States, and a good role model for my family and others in my life,” added Heldreth. “That’s how people remember you.”
