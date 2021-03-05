A Mt. Morris man is facing assault charges after allegedly choking and attacking his daughter inside their Greene County home.
Donald T. Kelley has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and strangulation, and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Greene County Regional Police, Kelley choked his 17-year-old daughter “to the point of losing consciousness” and slammed her onto her bed during the Feb. 22 assault at a residence in Perry Township.
Police were notified by a parent of one of the teen’s friends after the teen sent her friend photos and texts following the assault.
A police officer and a representative from Greene County Children and Youth Services arrived at Kelley’s home, but he allegedly resisted questioning and refused to let them talk to the teen.
According to the complaint, police and CYS arranged to contact the teen at school the following day. But on Tuesday, CYS officials notified the police department the girl did not attend school that day.
Capt. William DeForte and CYS returned to Kelley’s home, but no one was home, the complaint said. Police then issued a warrant for Kelley’s arrest.
DeForte said the photos the girl sent to her friend showed physical marks and injuries on the neck and shoulders consistent with choking, along with physical damage in the room, including a broken lamp and a damaged wall.
Police apprehended Kelley at his home Feb. 24. He was arraigned via video conference by District Judge David Balint and placed in Greene County jail.
Following arraignment, Kelley was released after posting $25,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Balint March 4, after the Messenger’s deadline press time for this edition.
DeForte said domestic abuse incidents have increased in Greene County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of COVID-19, a lot of children don’t have the ability to reach out to the community if they’re in trouble,” DeForte said. “I urge anyone with knowledge of something like this occurring to contact us immediately.”
DeForte said a combination of financial, personal and other challenges have resulted in “a pressure cooker situation.”
“And when the pressure cooker blows, you’re going to have these types of events. We want to offer the public assistance and let them know there are resources available before this happens,” DeForte said.
Additional information provided by Greene County Messenger staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.