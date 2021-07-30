A Mt. Morris teen was crowned as rain royalty during the 43rd annual Miss Rain Day Scholarship pageant held Sunday at Carmichaels Area High School’s Stan Ferek III Auditorium.
The crown and title of 2021 Miss Rain Day were awarded to Emily Bennett, the 17-year-old daughter of Katie and Tim Bennett.
Bennett competed against Ashanti Cole, the 18-year-old daughter of Jessica Cole and Reginald Williams of Waynesburg; Allie Higgins, the 18-year-old daughter of Mike and Cindy Higgins of Waynesburg; Molly Mylan, the 18-year-old daughter of Barry and Darla Mylan of Rices Landing; Isabelle Tedrow, the 17-year-old daughter of Tarisa and Ken Tedrow of Jefferson; Jersey Gianna Smith, the 14-year-old daughter of Dan and Joey Lynn Smith of Carmichaels; and Sophia Moore, the 17-year-old daughter of Craig and Alicia Moore of Waynesburg.
Tedrow was named first runner-up, and Mylan was named second runner-up.
Bennett also won the Top Gown Award.
Tedrow won the Top Talent and Top Sportswear Awards; the John O’Hara Award, which is given to the contestant who composes the best essay on what Rain Day means to them; and the Remo C. Bertugli Award, which is judged from essays submitted by the contestants on how a volunteering experience changed their life.
Mylan won the Top Interview Award and the Miss Personality and Miss Photogenic Awards; Higgins won the Scholastic Academic Achievement Award and the Pageantry Spirit Award; Smith won the Smile Award and Moore won the Rainmaker Award, which is presented to the contestant who collects the most sponsorships.
The competition was sponsored by Rain Day Scholarship Inc.
Pageant Director Jeanine Henry congratulated Bennett for winning the title and commended all of the contestants for the hard work and dedication in the pageant.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of contestants to work with,” Henry said. “They are all winners in my eyes. And I’m excited to see how the next year unfolds for Emily, Miss Rain Day 2021.”
Bennett received the crown from Allison Blair, who was crowned Miss Rain Day in 2020. Henry said Blair, the daughter of Laurie and Mike Blair of Waynesburg, had an extraordinary year despite the many challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for the pageant, Henry said it was a great feeling to have the pageant once again be an in-person event.
“It was wonderful to be back in front of a live audience this year,” she said, “The contestants truly appreciate and enjoy having family and friends in attendance.”
