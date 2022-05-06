A free program in Greene County will help children honor their mothers or mother figures this Saturday.
“Muffins for Mom” at the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg puts moms and their children in the kitchen to bake muffins together to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Children will also make a craft, and play some games with their mother, said Megan Ealy, the library’s youth services director.
“I always feel like moms need to know they’re appreciated,” Ealy said. “We need to (honor) them, because moms are the first nurturers.”
Participants will make use of the library’s newly renovated Exploration and Creative Studio for the program. Opened in early March, the area includes a full kitchen and crafting area.
Ealy said a table will be set up for each family, including flowers and a special gift – a wine glass filled with Epsom salts – to help mom relax later. Families will whip up their muffins with the provided ingredients, and while they’re baking, will work on a teacup craft.
Ealy said it’s the second year the library has held an event in celebration of mothers. Last year, they held a tea party, complete with appearances from Spider-Man and Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”
And don’t worry dads, you aren’t being left out.
Planning is in the works for a “Donuts for Dad” event next month. Instead of baking, Ealy said fathers and children will build a birdhouse together.
With both events, children are invited to bring either their parent or the person in their lives who fills that parental role.
“We just want to celebrate the special men and women in our lives,” Ealy said.
The Mother’s Day event will run between 60 and 90 minutes, and preregistration is required by calling the library at 724-627-9776 or messaging the library on its Facebook page.
