Bill Davidson, 72, of Waynesburg tasked himself with a feat to last lifetimes - and recognize those who walked this earth lifetimes ago.
“I would see cemeteries and the older guys I worked with would point them out and that’s where my interest started,” he said.
Born in 947, Davidson lived in Waynesburg until joining the navy in 1966. He served until he was discharged in 1970. Starting in 1972, he worked for Equitable Gas (now called EQT) until retiring in 2001. Almost immediately after beginning with the gas company, Davidson started researching the county’s cemeteries with a simple goal in mind: construct his family tree.
“Of course I didn’t do anything on company time.” he added with a laugh.
Davidson soon discovered at least five generations of his family (both maternal and paternal) are buried at Greenmount Cemetery in Waynesburg. The cemetery dates back to the 1850s, Davidson said. He isn’t sure where his family members from before that time are buried, but his paternal and maternal grandfathers, grandmothers, mother, father, brother, paternal uncle and two paternal cousins are all buried at Greenmount.
“It’s African American history, it’s my family history,” he said of his work. “And it’s general genealogy, trying to find the hidden history of Greene County on all sides.”
He estimates there are around 600 grave sites across Greene County, from single graves to huge plots like Greenmount Cemetery near Waynesburg University. His last count, about 5 years ago, put the number at 550 sites..
He hasn’t located them all, and said he probably never will, but knows the names and approximate locations, based on inquiries from others and his research through old obituaries, courthouse records and the genealogy society. He has a growing topography map of the county’s cemeteries, which he is filling in as he goes.
“I didn’t start it, I won’t finish it, but I just do what I can,” he said.
He is referencing the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which began as a way to create jobs and repair infrastructure after the 1929 stock market crash. One of the program’s public works projects was to visit and record cemeteries with veterans in them. Surveying through WPA began in 1934 and 1935, but it’s a practice that has been going on since the first cemetery, Davidson said.
"I just felt like doing it," he said. "I knew very little, people passed away and (I) never got a chance to talk to them."
He’s currently working with xchildhood friend Marlene Branson, originally of Pitt Gas, Clarksville. Davidson said they share "things of interest" with each other and even coauthored a book in 2002: “Early African American Life in Waynesburg, Greene County, Pennsylvania.”
Branson has written 17 books on African American history. Her research dates back to 1984 when she “took the information and put it to pen,” she said. “I started out recording all the Africans in the census from 1920.”
She estimates that less than 1% of the county’s graves are of Africans. She said the known cemeteries where the county’s African residents rest - either plots entirely dedicated to African Americans or with a designated section - are as follows: an unmarked graveside in Carmichaels, Negro Run Cemetery in Gilmore, Porter Lance in Blacksville, Shannon Run Graveyard in Perry, Valley Chapel in Holbrook, Methodist Cemetery in Jefferson, The Burgess Family Burial Ground in Deep Valley and Greenmount Cemetery in Waynesburg.
“Everyone else is buried in other cemeteries (or) wherever they want,” Branson said. “I don’t think there was discrimination in terms of where you could be buried.”
On a daily basis he works with Jan Slater in Washington State, who has family in Greene County, and Darlene Haring of Waynesburg, another friend of his who is trying to visit all the county's African grave sites.
Slater and Haring couldn’t be reached for comment.
“There’s just a lot of people doing a lot of research and every once in a while we find something,” he said. “But every family has history and if we can delve into that we can sometimes come up with something we weren’t aware of,”
Davidson noted two white men, immigrants, who are buried in the section dedicated to African Americans at Greenmount Cemetery.
“(They) might not have had friends or was more familiar with African Americans,” Branson said.
Davidson has a 14-year-old daughter, Amanda, who he said will carry on the family history. He said she is gaining interest in his work.
“She’s paying attention whenever I talk now,” he said. “In my research everything will be passed down to Amanda.”
Davidson said the funny thing about genealogy, about history in general, is that once he patches a hole in the timeline another one presents itself.
“I have a set of cemetery records and I have no idea who did them, but there are several hundred pages of them and they are Greene County,” he said. “A lot of times we clear up a mystery or it becomes a deeper mystery.”
