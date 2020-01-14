County natives Marlene Branson and Bill Davidson walk the line between the "white" and "colored" sections at Greenmount Cemetery in Waynesburg. The pair are working to uncover African American history by retracing their family trees. Davidson, whose family is buried at Greenmount, said the headstones for white burials were positioned to face away from the "colored" section, as seen here. (Photo by Samantha Karam)