Waynesburg University, in collaboration with Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission, is holding a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6000 Town Center Boulevard in Canonsburg.
For those who have been affected by addiction, or are a concerned community member, an overdose prevention kit will be provided at the event under the condition of anonymity.
Instruction on Narcan administration will be provided. Overdose prevention kits will include Deterra and Dispose Rx (Drug Deactivation Bags), Fentanyl test strips and protective equipment, along with additional resources.
To comply with CDC guidelines, all attendees are required to remain in their vehicles.
For more information, call Dr. Kelley McNichols, assistant professor of counseling, at 724-743-7611 or email kelley.mcnichols@waynesburg.edu.
