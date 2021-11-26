Waynesburg University was named one of Pennsylvania’s “Best of the Best” by The Pennsylvania National Guard Association during the 2021 PNGAS awards ceremony Nov. 12 at the Lancaster Convention Center.
“We are very pleased to recognize excellence in service and duty across Pennsylvania in support of our troops, all veterans and the soldiers and airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and their spouses and families,” said PNGAS Chairman of the Board Chad Rettew, in a release issued by the university.
“While we have 18,000 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, it takes many thousands more to fulfill our state and national mission,” he added. “The Guard Awards provide a way to say thank you and inspire us all to work together for the common good.”
Twelve high schools and 38 colleges, trade schools and universities were recognized. To date, 51 high schools have earned the designation PNGAS Guard Friendly High School, and 55 colleges, universities and trade schools have earned the designation PNGAS Guard Friendly School.
“More than ever, recruiting and retention are linked to education, tuition benefits and advancing professional development,” said Kathleen Fabrizi, executive director of PNGAS. “With the PNGAS Guard Awards and Guard Friendly programs, we want to amplify and promote the schools that are delivering excellence to our Guard members, veterans, spouses and families.”
The university, which was awarded PNGAS Guard-Friendly School Designation in May 2021, also participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program, a special assistance program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, with no limitations on the number of enrollments, grants or credits taken.
Additionally, the university offers a variety of benefits for veterans and their families, including the acceptance of joint service transcripts, the Military Family Education Program, priority registration for veteran and military students, and a 10% tuition discount on Graduate and Professional Studies (GPS) courses for Active Duty Military, National Guard, Reserve Forces and Veterans of all branches.
Qualifying programs include online degree completion, RN-BSN and all masters and doctoral programs. A comprehensive list of programs can be found at www.waynesburg.edu/academics/areas-of-study?st_program_level=47.
PNGAS is a nonprofit organization, not associated with or legally connected to the Pennsylvania National Guard, the state or federal government, the U.S. Military, or the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
