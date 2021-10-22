A Nemacolin man is awaiting his preliminary hearing on several criminal charges following allegations he pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a neighbor, a weapon he does not have a license to carry.
Michael Lewis Jones Sr., 58, is facing one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment.
The charges were filed by Cumberland Township police following an Oct. 10 incident that occurred at a location on Sheridan Avenue in Nemacolin.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a trespass complaint filed by Jones, who said his neighbors had been parking cars in the grass on what he said was on his side of the property line at a residence that he owns. He said he had placed a “No Trespassing” sign in the yard but his next-door neighbors had removed it, the complaint states.
Police spoke with the neighbor, who said the cars were no longer on the property and that earlier in the day a friend’s vehicle was parked only slightly on Jones’ property, the complaint states.
The neighbor said Jones pulled up near the parked car and began yelling at her about the vehicle being parked on his property, the complaint states.
The neighbor said Jones was verbally aggressive and eventually drove away, the complaint states.
Police said they went to speak with Jones at another residence he owns, and when they arrived officers saw Jones holding a semi-automatic rifle in his hand and carrying a Glock pistol in a holster, the complaint states.
Police said it appeared that Jones may have been cleaning the rifle, the complaint states.
Jones put the weapons away, and police told him there were no vehicles parked at his other residence, the complaint states.
Jones said he wanted officers to go back to the neighbor and tell her to put his “No Trespassing” sign back in his yard, and an officer said he would speak with the neighbor, the complaint states.
A male later approached police and asked an officer to go back to the neighbor’s residence, because Jones allegedly drove past and pointed a gun at the neighbor, the complaint states.
Neighbors said theysaw Jones pull up behind the house, exit the vehicle and lean the rifle against his car while carrying the pistol in his holster, the complaint states.
Neighbors said they saw Jones take his trespass sign and placed it into the ground near the property line, the complaint states.
Jones then grabbed the rifle, got back in the vehicle and pulled away, and as he drove past the front of the house he stared at them while pointing the rifle in the neighbor’s direction out of his driver’s side window, the complaint states.
Jones’ license to conceal a firearm had been expired since 2013, at which point they returned to his residence and arrested him, according to court records.
Jones was placed in Greene County jail and was subsequently released after posting $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson Oct. 18.
