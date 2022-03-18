As the cost to repair Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company’s wind-damaged building continues to rise, community members have stepped up to support the department.
“We don’t know what we’d do without the support we’ve been receiving from those who have decided to help us,” Chief Harvey Knestrick said earlier this week.
On Feb. 18, the fire company’s building sustained significant damage caused by trees that were uprooted by dangerously high winds. Exterior and interior damage, which was initially estimated to be in excess of $150,000, included a massive hole in the roof, ripped insulation, severe structural impact and destroyed ceilings, walls, furniture and equipment.
Nemacolin VFC President Max Brozik said that the damage estimate is currently more than $191,000, with some of the damage not covered by insurance.
While the fire company initially canceled its cash bash fundraiser because of the damage, nearby Carmichaels Fire Hall stepped in and gave them a place to host it. Brozik said more than 250 attended, calling it a “huge success” with substantial community support.
He said previously that the department was able to use a portion of the building to hold their fish fries on Fridays during Lent. Officials anticipate community support will be strong for those as well.
Donations, too, have come into the department, including a $10,000 one from EQT.
Casey Durdines, EQT spokesman, visited the building Monday to present the donation to Brozik and Knestrick.
“We are very appreciative of this generous donation from EQT,” Brozik said. “It’s another example of how communities show support to others in a time of need.”
Durdines said EQT representatives read about the building being damaged on social media, and the company decided to step in and help.
“EQT believes strongly in giving back to the communities in which we operate,” he said. “In this case, we noticed an immediate need and contacted the Nemacolin VFD to offer our assistance.
Whipkey Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. of Carmichaels is currently installing duct work and air conditioning for the building, and Brozik said the fire company is waiting on contractors to give bids on the roof, ceiling and siding projects to continue the rebuilding project.
“We’re just fortunate that our trucks and emergency vehicles in the building’s garage were not impacted by the heavy damage,” Brozik said. “That would have been disastrous.”
The company’s fish fries will be held each Friday through April 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The menu includes fish, chicken and shrimp dinners, which include cole slaw, fries or onion rings, and a drink; fish sandwiches, chicken wing dings, shrimp, clam strips, pizza, pierogies with onions and more.
Delivery orders within a five-mile radius must be at least $20, and delivery orders over five miles must be $25 minimum.
Call 724-966-7408 for more information, or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the rebuilding process and do so by sending a check to Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 200, Nemacolin, Pa., 15351, with “storm damage” written in the check memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.