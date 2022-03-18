Greene County commissioners appointed a new deputy administrator for the county's Children and Youth Services department.
Beth Booker, a CYS employee since 2017, was hired for the post. Booker started out as a caseworker, moving on to hold the roles of supervisor and casework case manager before her most recent promotion.
During her time at CYS, Booker has worked within the ongoing and truancy departments, and more recently within the foster care and adoption programming within the agency.
In a release, officials said Booker's knowledge and dedication "mirror the attention to the vision and long-range goals of Greene County Children and Youth Services programming."
