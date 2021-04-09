Charges have been filed against a New Freeport man following allegations he exposed himself in Greene County and resisted arrest.
Jacob Taylor Watson, 27, is facing counts of indecent exposure, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct (three counts) and public drunkenness.
The charges were filed by state police in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates following the incident that allegedly occurred on Renner Creek Road in Freeport Township on March 19.
According to the criminal complaint, police troopers were dispatched at around 5:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports that an adult male was yelling, threatening people and pulling his pants down and exposing himself in the roadway.
A witness told police that the suspect lived nearby, and that he was under the influence, was trying to engage in fighting and was exposing himself; at this time, troopers said they heard a man screaming in the area, the complaint states.
Police then found Watson sitting outside a nearby residence with two young children, and while questioning him Watson became “extremely defensive” and began arguing with the officers and resisting arrest; police said Watson showed “obvious signs of impairment,” the complaint states.
Following arraignment, Watson was released from custody after posting $5,000 percentage bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Bates on April 8; updated information regarding his hearing was not available by press time.
