A New Freeport man awaits a preliminary hearing after he was arrested following allegations he exposed himself in Greene County.
State police in Waynesburg said troopers were dispatched after multiple reports Jacob Watson, 27, was pulling his pants down and exposing himself March 19 on Renner Creek Road.
Police said Watson was disorderly, and alleged he resisted arrest.
He was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct. He was also cited for public drunkenness.
Watson is free on bond and faces an April 8 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
