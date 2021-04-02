A New Freeport man was arrested and charged after he allegedly exposed himself in Greene County.
State police in Waynesburg said they were dispatched after multiple reports that Jacob Watson, 27, was pulling his pants down and exposing himself on Renner Creek Road on March 19.
Police said Watson was disorderly, and alleged he resisted arrest.
He was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct. He was also cited for public drunkenness.
Watson is free on bond and faces an April 8 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
