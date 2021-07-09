A New Freeport man is facing various charges following his arrest for allegedly grabbing and pushing a state police officer during a recent incident.
Craig Scot Howard, 40, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following a June 23 incident in New Freeport.
State police responded to a residence on Garrison Ridge Road for a report of a neighbor dispute, and when they arrived they encountered Howard and told him to go in the home and get the other person involved, according to court paperwork.
Howard, who was “highly intoxicated,” approached Trooper Saad Jaber and grabbed his shirt, ripping off his tie, court documents said. Jaber pushed Howard back and he fell, at which point Howard stood back up and grabbed at Jaber again, police said.
While taking Howard into custody, Jaber fell off the porch and sustained abrasions to his left forearm and shin, according to the complaint.
Howard was released from custody after posting $40,000 straight bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held Aug. 11 before Magisterial District Judge David Balint.
