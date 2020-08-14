Cornerstone Care has launched a new corporate look, including a redesigned logo and new corporate colors, to coincide with National Community Health Center Week.
“After four decades of service to the community, we decided it was time to refresh toward a more contemporary style,” said Cornerstone Care CEO Rich Rinehart. “The corner stone motif continues to evoke the foundation of improving the health of our patients and of our community, and especially our mission to provide access to care for underserved folks.
“Our new look facilitates use of social media for communications, especially for mobile devices, and will be included in our redesigned website,” he added.
Rinehart explained that Cornerstone Care’s new look reflects the company’s true character, one that embraces change, but is founded on providing the best patient experience possible, and the goal of continual improvement and expansion of services.
Cornerstone Care provides health care to over 22,000 patients annually, and its 13 locations and mobile services span four counties. A range of care for all ages includes family medicine, pediatrics, dental, psychiatry, counseling, podiatry, chiropractic, case management, and vision services.
“We have expanded our telehealth capacity so that patients have more options to engage their healthcare providers from the safety of their own homes,” Rinehart said. “I am so proud of our care teams … we have kept our doors open throughout the COVID-19 crisis while maintaining high marks for quality and safety.”
Rinehart said that although he is thrilled about the new look, he stresses that “we are the same solid healthcare provider you have known. I urge you to give us a try.”
Cornerstone Care is an independent, non-profit community health center and part of a nationwide network of federally qualified health centers serving over 28 million people.
For more information about anything pertaining to Cornerstone Care, visit their new website at www.CornerstoneCare.com or call 855-469-6322.
