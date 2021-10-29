No injuries reported in Waynesburg fire

No injuries were reported in a recent fire at a Greene County residence.
Chief Jeff Marshall, of Waynesburg-Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Co., said firefighters responded to the fire at 252 South Richhill Street in Waynesburg at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The two-story structure contained two apartments and both were occupied at the time of the fire, Marshall said.
Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Waynesburg Borough police also responded to the scene. EMS Southwest was on standby, but no injuries were reported.
Marshall said the fire started on the second floor of the front side of the building. He said a faulty air-conditioning unit on the second floor was likely the cause of the fire.
Marshall said the fire was quickly extinguished with no issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.