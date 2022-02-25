Waynesburg University is accepting nominations for the 2022 Douglas G. and Kathryn D. Lee Servant Leadership Endowed Award, given annually to one graduating student who demonstrates leadership in faith, learning and serving.
Nominations can originate from within and beyond the university community. Community members, businesses, churches or nonprofits are encouraged to participate.
The award, at least $1,000, is intended to recognize an individual with an exceptional ability of providing leadership to make a positive impact on others within the Waynesburg University community, in their home community, or anywhere in the world.
The Waynesburg University Board of Trustees established the award in 2020 to recognize the Lees’ outstanding leadership of Waynesburg University throughout the ongoing challenges faced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Isaiah Skeete, 2021 graduate from Sinking Spring, Pa., received the inaugural Douglas G. and Kathryn D. Lee Servant Leadership Endowed Award last year.
Skeete is currently serving as an admissions counselor at Waynesburg University and is enrolled in the University’s Master of Business Administration and Master of Arts in Criminal Investigation programs.
“Waynesburg really changed my life for the better and allowed me to learn the importance of servant leadership,” Skeete said. “I loved being heavily involved in many different areas on campus because I was able to meet amazing people and help make a difference here at Waynesburg.”
Nominations for Skeete cited his leadership involvement in areas across campus and within the local community, from academics and service to the student-led Keep Waynesburg Well Team, a group dedicated to promoting health and safety on campus amid the pandemic.
Skeete also served on the Diversity & Belonging Student Advisory Board and as Social Vice President on Student Senate. He was a Bonner Scholar, a resident assistant and a student ambassador within the Admissions Office.
The award is given annually at the university’s commencement ceremony. To learn more about award criteria or to submit a nomination, visit Waynesburg.edu/leeaward.
