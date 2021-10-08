Everyone knows someone affected by domestic violence.
That’s the message of this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which takes place every October.
“We want everyone to know domestic violence is common. It can affect anybody, regardless of age, gender, socioeconomic status,” said Leslie Orbin, communications specialist for Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA. “It often remains hidden. We want to bring it to the forefront.”
Orbin said 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will be a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime. Since the 1970s, DVSSP has, in some capacity, offered confidential assistance to victims of domestic violence in Washington County.
In 1993, the nonprofit opened a satellite location in Waynesburg and in 2010 expanded into Fayette County. In 2011, the organization adopted the name Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA to better reflect its mission and service area.
Now, during October, the organization aims to expand the general public’s perception of “domestic violence.”
“A lot of people, when they think of domestic violence, their mind immediately goes to physical abuse,” Orbin said. “Domestic abuse can take many forms: verbal, financial, elder. As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we want to raise awareness, it’s not always physical.”
Domestic violence can also manifest as emotional abuse, such as put-downs, or sexual abuse.
Along with its 24/7 hotline, which Orbin said received an increased number of calls during the pandemic, the nonprofit operates a safe house open to victims and their children. DVSSP offers free transportation and lodging any time of day or night, and services are confidential.
In-person and virtual counseling and support groups, therapy and legal advocacy are among DVSSP’s other free, confidential services.
“If somebody is experiencing abuse,” said Orbin, “reach out.”
To keep services free for those in need, the DVSSP hosts fundraisers during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The organization kicked off the month early with its annual Peace from DV Walk Sept. 25, and the 15th annual Peace Begins at Home fundraising dinner will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe Oct. 13.
On Oct. 15, the Greene County Fairgrounds will be filled with the earthy melodies of live bluegrass music when nationally renowned Nu Blu takes the stage to raise money for domestic violence at the organization’s first-ever Bluegrass Bands Together Against Domestic Violence charity concert.
“We’re super excited about it,” said Orbin, who noted other bands will also play and attendees can enter raffles, take a chance on the 50/50 and enjoy food and drinks from local food trucks.
Those sporting walk T-shirts and attendees to the awareness month events may notice the DVSSP logo looks different this year. In August, the nonprofit debuted a new logo that tells the organization’s history.
“It’s been a great opportunity for us to really tell the public our story, where we were and where we are now. It kind of speaks to our overall goal to make our communities safer for everyone,” said Orbin. “A swirl in the logo represents the progress we help our clients and communities make. A gradient in the logo represents the movement from darkness to light.”
Orbin noted DVSSP emphasizes preventing domestic violence before it begins and focuses more on education and outreach now than it did when the nonprofit began.
She said spreading awareness during October is essential to connecting the community and hopes to see locals at the fundraising dinner and bluegrass concert.
Orbin encourages everyone to follow peacefromdv on social media and participate in Purple Thursday on Oct. 21.
“There’s definitely a lot going on in October,” Orbin said. “The Every1KnowsSome1 goal for this year’s domestic violence awareness month goes back to basics. It’s very likely that everyone knows somebody who’s been impacted.”
For more information on upcoming events, or to learn how you can spread the word, visit https://www.peacefromdv.org/dvam/.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence and needs immediate help, call 800-791-4000 or your county’s hotline number:
n Greene County: 724-852-2463
n Washington County: 724-223-9190
n Fayette County: 724-439-9500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.