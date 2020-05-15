Amid the uncertainty of life in the era of COVID-19, one thing is certain: The Skyview Drive-In in Carmichaels is ready to open for business.
When Gov. Wolf announced on May 8 that Greene County was upgraded to Yellow designation, it meant that certain local businesses that were forced to close during the initial stay-at-home order were going to be allowed to reopen on May 15.
And to the delight of the Skyview Drive-In owners Chuck and Liz Walker, that meant their two screens, for the first time in 2020, would be showing movies for customers.
Like all area businesses, the drive-in’s availability to operate this year was in serious doubt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. When the state determined in March that certain “nonessential” businesses were not allowed to open, the Walkers were informed that their drive-in was included in that designation.
Obviously, this caused great concern for the Walkers – not just for the 2020 season, but for the drive-in’s future.
“At the beginning of the year, we were prepared to open our screens on March 27, but then COVID-19 changed everything,” Liz Walker said. “Just two weeks before we wanted to open, we were given our closure orders. And it devastated us.”
The Walkers said they did what they could to be exempt from the order. They reached out to local and state officials for help, they applied for a waiver from the state that would exclude them from nonessential status. But they were not successful.
“We couldn’t understand it, because we feel that the drive-in is a perfect venue for customers to adhere to social distancing as long as specific guidelines were followed,” she said. “When we were denied the waiver, we felt helpless. We were at the mercy of the state in regards to when, or even if, we’d be able to open.”
The Walkers explained that each season they are committed to keeping their box office and concession stand prices reasonable and as a result the drive-in makes just enough money through the season to pay its employees and for maintenance and upkeep costs.
“This business doesn’t make a tremendous amount of money, but we are dedicated to keeping it open and alive for our customers because we have a passion for what we do,” Chuck Walker said. “So, losing a year of revenue is a huge deal for us. That’s why we did everything we could to fight the nonessential closure.”
So, when the Walkers heard Gov. Wolf’s announcement on May 8, they were relieved. And they immediately went to work preparing for the official opening of the season.
Beginning on May 15, Screen 1 will show the family-friendly double-feature of “Trolls: World Tour” and “Onward,” while Screen 2 will present “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man.” The first movies will begin at dusk, and the admission prices will remain the same as last year - $8 per person ages 12 and up, $4 for customers under 12.
Many initiatives are being taken by the Walkers to promote and encourage safety and social-distancing guidelines.
When arriving at the box office, drivers are asked to wear a mask and they will be given a complimentary bag to use for trash that may be left at the speaker pole when leaving.
Vehicles are to park within a further distance from each other – one vehicle permitted between two speaker poles. The speakers will be operating and covered, and patrons are asked not to touch or move them.
For customers who do not wish to use the speakers and may not have access to listening to the audio on their car radios, the Walkers suggest they bring a portable, non-Bluetooth FM radio.
Two portable toilets (one handicap-accessible) will be available for customer use, and one restroom will be available for family and/or handicap use, and they will be routinely sanitized.
Customers are being strongly encouraged to stay in their vehicles throughout their visit, unless they are using the restroom or visiting the concessions stand. And those who leave their vehicle will be required to wear a mask.
Children will not be permitted to congregate in the play areas in front of the screens, to avoid the potential passing of the virus.
As for the concessions stand, customers with smartphone access will be able to order from their phones using the FanFood app or from the drive-in’s website. They will be able to pick up their food by going to the concessions stand door.
Those without smartphones may place an order while standing outside the door of the concessions stand, and cash or credit cards will be accepted. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves.
Customers are still discouraged from bringing in their own food and beverages.
“People need to understand that concessions is the financial life blood for drive-ins, so we are asking our customers to please respect our requests to refrain from bringing in their own supplies,” Liz Walker said.
Meanwhile, the Walkers are constantly contacting officials to stay on top of mandated requirements and are also reaching out to other drive-in owners to discuss and share safety ideas.
“We fully understand that there are a lot of changes for our customers and for us, and we must adhere to guidelines and regulations so that we can all remain safe and that we can continue to provide this service to the public,” Chuck Walker said.
The Walkers said they also hope the public understands that their choices of movie selections may be limited for the time being due to the pandemic.
“We will do our very best in providing the most recent and popular movies as possible, but there is a limited number of films out right now that we can choose to run,” Chuck Walker said. “We were told that the most recent movies might not be available until July. But we are diligently going to work with the film companies to provide the best movies available.”
“Besides,” Liz Walker added, “this is really more about giving people the opportunity to get out of the house and do something fun … giving people who might be going a little stir crazy a fun alternative.”
The films will be shown using updated digital technology Fridays through Tuesdays each week. The Walkers are also selling T-shirts, hoodies and hats online and at the concessions stand to help pay for their operating costs.
With the Skyview Drive-In officially open for business for the 2020 season, the Walkers said they are excited for the summer and hope the public comes out to enjoy the long-standing past time of watching movies under the stars. But they also hope their customers remember to be safe.
“We are ecstatic to be able to offer entertainment at our drive-in, but we need everyone to please be cautious, responsible and safe,” Liz Walker said. “If we all do our part, we’ll be able to provide this service for a long time.”
For more information about the Skyview Drive-In, visit www.skyviewdriveinpa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.