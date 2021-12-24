Greene County resident and retired school teacher Linda Madlock’s unique nutcracker collection will be on display at Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg.
Each nutcracker has been meticulously handcrafted in Germany.
Madlock received her first one as a Christmas gift many years ago after attending a production of “The Nutcracker” in Pittsburgh. It sparked her interest and she has been collecting various versions of the Christmas staple over the years.
Included in the display, which is open to the public through mid-January, are nutcrackers made in the likeness of detective Sherlock Holmes and Gepetto, the woodcarver from “Pinocchio.”
The library is located at 311 N. West St., and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 724-627-9776 or visit www.evakbowlby.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.