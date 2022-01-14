Officials announce $635K in grant funding for Crawford Park project

Plans to upgrade Crawford Park in Waynesburg took a massive step forward after local and state officials recently announced more than $635,000 in grant funding has been earmarked for the project.
Franklin Township supervisors joined state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, in late December in announcing two separate grants from the state Department of Conservation and Economic Development were approved. The first grant totaling $160,344 was announced in November, the second grant totaling $175,000 in December.
And the good news kept coming.
One week after the two grants were announced, officials said a third grant totaling $300,000 was approved for the Crawford Park project, this one from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program that is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
All three grants require the township to commit to matching them, which officials estimate could total between $200,000 and $250,000.
Supervisor Corbly Orndorff said he and his fellow supervisors were very appreciative of the funding.
“We are blessed to work with state officials who went above and beyond to help secure this funding four local residents,” Orndorff said.
In 2019, a comprehensive plan was created to identify needs in the township, including improvements in recreation assets and opportunities. The supervisors worked with Dennis Martinak, a consultant with D. Martinak Planning and Consulting LLC of Allenport, to identify the issues. Through the plan, supervisors determined Crawford Park, which has been owned by the township since 1989, was in dire need of repairs and renovations.
“The current building on the park premises has been flooded multiple times over the years, so the plan is to build a new building on top of the existing foundation and get it above the flood plain,” Orndorff said. “We also want to completely replace the playground equipment, install new bleachers, make everything handicap accessible, and so much more.”
The building houses a concession stand, restrooms and a storage area for activities and events at the park.
Officials said the project will also include the construction of a new deck on the building, pavilion, pedestrian walkway and parking area, as well as stormwater-management improvements, fencing and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project signs and other related site improvements.
“These improvements at Crawford Park will be so beneficial for the community,” Snyder said. “I’m very proud to have been able to secure this funding for Franklin Township. Whether you’re playing softball, using the pavilion for a family reunion, or bringing your children to use the new playground, this park and the updates have something everyone can use.”
Orndorff said the project has also received support from Waynesburg Borough, Greene County commissioners and the different organizations that use the facilities.
“This truly shows how positive it can be when officials and communities work together for something beneficial,” he said.
Orndorff said projects bids are expected to go out for the project in mid- to late spring, and the township hopes to break ground on the new building by mid-year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.