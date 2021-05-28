More than $7 million has been awarded through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing in 13 counties across the state, including Greene.
Gov. Tom Wolf, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and Greene County commissioners reported last week $500,000 was awarded through the HOME program to rehabilitate 11 owner-occupied homes throughout the county.
In a release recently issued by the commissioners’ office, officials said the intent of the HOME Program is to improve the living conditions of the county’s low to moderate income homeowners by facilitating home rehabilitation projects to improve the safety of homes in need of repair, while bringing the home into compliance with state and federal building codes.
“HOME is the largest federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable, safe housing for low to moderate-income households,” the commissioners’ release states.
According to www.governor.pa.gov, per Greene County’s 2014 housing market study, only 8% of houses in Greene County were built after 2009, and only 1% were built post-2010.
“This grant will not only provide the ability to rehabilitate homes for low to moderate income residents and seniors, but will also provide jobs to local contractors,” the release states.
Only owner-occupied homes located in Greene County are eligible for this program. The program will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds are depleted.
“The intent of this program is to provide no interest loans to assist with roof issues, safety and health issues, update to major systems such as furnaces, outdated electric or plumbing systems, and other repairs to preserve, improve and stabilize the current housing stock in Greene County,” the release states.
Those interested in applying for the HOME program for housing rehabilitation or as a contractor, inspector or lead and radon specialist are encouraged to call
Crystal Simmons, CDBG/HOME Director, at csimmons@co.greene.pa.us; or Nikki Mickens, CDBG/HOME Associate, at nmickens@co.greene.pa.us. Those interested may also call 724-852-5260.
Snyder said in addition to Greene County, Fayette County was also awarded $500,000 to rehabilitate 15 homes to provide safe, affordable housing for low-income residents.
“My team and I participate in Greene County’s quarterly housing and insight planning meeting, and we are keenly aware of the need for safe, affordable housing in our communities,” she said. “This vital support for both Greene and Fayette counties will mean more of our residents will be able to have safe places to call home.”
Snyder said funds can be used for several critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.
Snyder said more information can be obtained at www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/wolf-administration-announces-more-than-7-million-for-affordable-housing-in-13-counties/.
