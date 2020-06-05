Following Gov. Wolf’s May 29 announcement that Greene County would be joining other southwestern Pennsylvania counties into moving into the green phase of reopening starting June 5, local and state officials said they are anxious to see Greene’s businesses open again.
Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding said following the announcement that the board of commissioners is “anxious to get our non life-sustaining businesses open and salvage what is left of our small business community.”
Belding has been very vocal regarding frustrations that the board of commissioners has had to continually react to what he refers to as “the ever-changing, and sometimes contradictory, information provided by the Governor’s office and flurry of guidance and publications being produced.”
Despite the frustrations, he said the county has reacted to the significant changes in acceptable activities and reduced restrictions presented previously by planning to open county swimming pools and modified schedules for summer day camps.
Belding said Greene Countians have done what was requested by officials during the quarantine, resulting in low positive COVID-19 numbers.
“Now, we need to get on to the recovery of our communities and county,” he stressed.
Belding added that though it is encouraging that the lifting of some restrictions will allow a transition toward what he calls “a more normal summer,” the commissioners continue to encourage personal responsibility and safe behavior in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, after receiving word that Greene and other counties would be moving to green, said she is pleased that the region’s residents have been able to do their part in flattening the curve.
“Finally, this will allow many of our businesses to reopen and get people back to work,” she stated in a video post on her Facebook page. “I am so happy to see southwestern
Pennsylvania and the 50th District, and Greene, Fayette and Washington counties, moving into the green phase … this is a huge step forward for us to move to the ‘new normal.’”
Snyder cautioned that though the green phase does not mean it will be “business as usual,” it will allow small businesses to reopen in a safe and smart manner.
She also strongly advised residents to continue taking the coronavirus seriously.
“We have to continue doing our part in being safe and smart,” she said. “This virus isn’t gone, but we HAVE flattened the curve, we’ve been able to keep it where it needs to be. But we do not want this virus to rear its ugly head again and we don’t want to see big spikes in numbers. We all have to make sure that we do our part.”
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-46, said she is pleased to see her district advance to the green phase, although more needs to be done.
“Going green certainly does not solve the severe problems that are hurting many local communities, but I am thankful that Governor Wolf appears to be finally listening to the advice of lawmakers to allow businesses to responsibly and safely open following health guidelines,” she said. “West Virginia has had welcoming arms for all of our business while we have remained closed.”
Bartolotta stressed that reopening businesses while focusing on residents’ safety and well-being go hand in hand.
“We have flattened the curve, and now we have to flatten the fear,” she said. “I have said from the very beginning of this crisis that we need to focus on protecting both lives and livelihoods – these are not mutually exclusive goals.”
The following guidelines will take place in the green phase effective June 5.
For workplace and congregate settings:
n Continued telework is strongly encouraged;
n Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements;
n All businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the yellow phase may increase to 75% occupancy;
n Child care may open complying with guidance;
n Congregate care restrictions are in place;
n Prison and hospital restrictions are determined by individual facilities; and
n Schools will be subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance.
Social restrictions include:
n Large recreational gatherings remain restricted. Any gathering for a planned or spontaneous event of greater than 250 individuals is prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to, a concert, festival, fair, conference, sporting event, movie showing or theater performance.
n Restaurants and bars may open at 50% occupancy.
n Personal care services, including hair salons and barbershops, may open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only.
n Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services, such as gyms and spas, may open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged.
n All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) may open at 50% occupancy.
n Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols.
