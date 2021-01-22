As hospitals across the state continue to receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, Greene County commissioners – addressing the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the area – said they continue to partner with state officials in information gathering, vaccine plan validation and assisting in any way available.
Commissioners said in a recent news release they are ready to provide any assets needed to help the state with its vaccine program.
“We have offered whatever help we can provide to the hospital administrators charged with organizing the vaccine program. Our facilities and any other county asset we can offer to facilitate a more efficient and effective vaccination program is available,” said Mike Belding, Greene County Commissioners chairman. “We certainly value our partnership with our local health care providers, including Washington Health Systems Greene, Cornerstone Care, Centerville Clinics, McCracken’s Pharmacy, CVS and Walgreens.”
In December, state hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The state Department of Health guides the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Belding said the state’s vaccination plan, updated Jan. 8, follows the blueprint set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a COVID-19 vaccination plan.
“It is an interim plan that is being continuously updated to reflect the latest recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and other guidance available and feedback received,” the release states.
The current distribution plan has medical facilities administering vaccines in four phases: Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and Phase 2. Pennsylvania is currently administering COVID vaccines to Phase 1A, which consists of health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.
Phase 1B consists of people 75 years of age and older and those in higher risk categories of both health and profession. Phase 1C consists of people ages 65-74 or aged 16-64 with high-risk conditions causing increased risk for severe disease and essential workers in specific professions. Phase 2 consists of individuals over 16 years of age who have not been previously covered.
A complete description of population by phase is available at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.
Also on the website is a vaccine provider map that commissioners say ensures that all enrolled vaccine providers have their information publicly available for those currently eligible to be vaccinated.
“All eligible providers that have vaccines delineated on the map in a green pin, while those providers that are eligible but do not have vaccine show up with a red pin,” the release states.
Commissioners stressed there is a “plan in place” locally in regards to the vaccine.
“When the vaccine is received by the health care providers, the capability exists to get it distributed to the public in accordance with the prioritized phases established by the Department of Health,” the release states. “Greene County is in a supporting role in administering the vaccine.”
Commissioners also encouraged all residents to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.