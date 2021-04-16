Officials announced Tuesday there is more COVID-19 vaccine available than patients in the queue for receiving the shots in Greene County.
Since the first week of January, a coalition of medical authorities, county officials and other agencies have been meeting weekly in order to plan, organize and effectively administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Greene County commissioners issued a release Tuesday stating during the coalition’s meeting Monday, it was determined the balance between those requesting COVID-19 vaccinations and the amount of vaccine available was reversed from all previous meetings.
“Planning, coordination and communication through the coalition meetings previously validated a significant capacity in Greene County to administer COVID-19 vaccines, (and) the issue was the small amount of vaccine available through the state and federal distribution programs,” the release states. “Now, the vaccine is more readily available, and on Monday state Gov. Tom Wolf and Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam announced that effective Tuesday, April 13, all Pennsylvania adults would be eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Wolf’s and Beam’s announcement included that the Department of Health has seen ongoing appointment availability in many parts of the state even as Phase 1A and 1B continue and 1C begins today. This updated timeline will signal the start of Phase 2, and allow all interested adults to fill appointments at providers immediately as of April 13.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is not yet approved for children under the age of 16, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines are not yet approved for children under the age of 18, commissioners said in their release.
Commissioners also state in the release individuals that do not currently have an appointment can contact the following vaccine providers for immediate scheduling.
n Washington Health System: Residents of Greene or Washington counties, or established patients of a WHS outpatient practice, can register for a vaccination at https://whs.org/vaccine-form.
n Cornerstone Care: Register at https://cornerstonecare.com/covid-19_vaccine/.
n Centerville Clinics: Patients can register at https://centervilleclinics.com/covid-19-vaccine/.
n CVS Pharmacy: Visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine/.
n Giant Eagle Pharmacy: Visit https://www.gianteagle.com/covidvaccine/.
n McCracken Pharmacy: Visit https://mccrackenpharmacy.com/.
n Rite Aid Pharmacy: Visit https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/apt-scheduler/.
n WVU Medical: Visithttps://wvumedicine.org/info/vaccine/.
The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, Inc. continues to offer free rides to all seniors, 60 years of age and older, needing transportation to and from their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
For those who are interested in scheduling transportation to and from a vaccination site, call Greene County Transportation at (724) 627-6778 and have your COVID-19 vaccination appointment information available to help coordinate your ride. The Area Agency on Aging will also make vaccine appointments for individuals that do not have access to the internet.
Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County Commissioner’s Facebook page, and/or by calling 724-852-5210 or individual healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.