The Greene County commissioners, acting as the county’s election board, say the county is “well prepared” for the Nov. 3 election, and expect to have accurate voting results by Nov. 9.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the county recently used grant funding to purchase a high-speed scanner and envelope opener to aid in the processing of the increased number of absentee and mail-in ballots. That equipment has arrived and staff training is scheduled for Oct. 30, he said.
Following the conclusion of election day activities, the Greene County Ballot Counting Board will begin counting of absentee and mail-in ballots on Nov. 4.
Officials also announced that the county election board will commence the computation and canvass of the votes cast on Friday, Nov. 6, beginning at 9 a.m., at the election bureau.
Belding said the county is ready for Nov. 3.
“Most of the staff have been through these new processes and procedures during the primary election,” he said. “We’ve established a process to accurately inventory and account for every vote that is cast; whether at the polls on a voting machine, a provisional ballot or via absentee or mail-in ballots. We have established, proven procedures to ensure every vote is counted and no one has an opportunity to vote more than once.
“Every vote is important, and we are focused on the integrity and accuracy of the vote,” he continued. “Realizing speed is of interest as well, we’ve invested in equipment to help move that along, but we are intently focused on accuracy.”
Belding stressed that results of the election will “clearly” be delayed because of recent court decisions allowing mail-in ballots to arrive at the elections office up until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
“Our goal is to have all ballots and accurate voting results available by Monday evening, Nov. 9,” he said.
In a release issued last week, officials said all requested absentee and mail-in ballots have been processed and the county’s elections office was “keeping up” with additional daily requests. The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot was Oct. 27.
Elections Office Director Judy Snyder said voters who requested and received absentee or mail-in ballots need to carefully follow the included instructions. Once voters fill out the ballot, they need to ensure it is inserted into the provided secrecy envelope and then the return envelope.
Voters must also complete the Voter’s Declaration on the back of the return envelope, and list the date that the ballot was filled out.
“Should you mistakenly write your date of birth, we are requesting a single line through the date, write the correct date and initial,” officials said in a release. “If you feel the need to completely tape your envelope shut, please initial the tape … this provides the counting board (with information that) you intentionally did this.”
Once complete, voters need to drop their return envelope into a mailbox or drop it off at the elections office – which is located at 93 East High St., Room 102, in Waynesburg – Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including lunch hours.
Officials said there are no additional drop boxes in Greene County.
“You may only drop off your own ballot. If you are unable, we are offering to come to your car to retrieve your ballot, so please call ahead at 724-852-5230,” officials said in a release.
Voters who requested an absentee or mail-in ballot and did not receive it are strongly encouraged to contact the elections office immediately. And, the release states, if there are any anomalies with the ballot, voters should contact the elections office immediately.
Belding said the county completed ballot preparations in-house, without a contractor or third party, and county officials do not expect to experience any issues with people receiving ballots.
The release also states that voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot and have decided to go to the poll to vote instead of mailing their ballot need to make sure that they take their return envelope and ballot with them.
“At the poll, your ballot and envelope will be ‘spoiled,’ allowing you to cast your vote on the electronic voting machine,” the release states. “If you fail to bring in the return envelope and ballot, you will be required to execute an affirmation and vote by a paper provisional ballot.”
The release also states that public notification of the general election and polling places has been submitted to local news media for publication. The polling locations are back to the original locations, with two exceptions: Carmichaels Borough will be utilizing The Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, which is located at 104 West South Street in Carmichaels; and Jefferson #3 will be utilizing the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, which is located at 1483 Jefferson Road in Jefferson.
Poll workers and additional county staff have been identified to support the requirements of election day and poll worker training is complete, Belding said. As of Oct. 23, there are six substitute poll workers unassigned with three vacate requirements.
Officials said the county is looking for a judge and clerk to work in Jefferson 2 (Pitt Gas) and a majority inspector (D) to work in Wayne West. Anyone interested is asked to call the elections office.
It was also announced in the release that personal protective equipment (PPE) will be available at the polls. Voters are encouraged to bring their own desired level of PPE to include face coverings and gloves. Individual pens will be available to sign the poll books and retained by voters.
The release also addressed concerns that voters may have with election day security. Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo said it came to his attention that several residents had expressed concern about their safety at the polls on Election Day.
“As senior chief law enforcement officer of the county, I have seen no evidence to suggest that there will be any issue with safety or security on Election Day,” Russo said. “Therefore, I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote and please feel free and safe to go to the polls to do so.”
Information regarding the upcoming election can be obtained on the Greene County website, www.co.greene.pa.us, and on the Greene County commissioner’s Facebook page; or by calling the county elections office at 724-852-5230.
