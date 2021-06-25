Eight months after an upgrade to the county’s Pictometry digital imagery and data was announced, county officials said the investment is paying dividends for the area.
The updated digital imagery and data, is available for county planners, assessment, tax claims, emergency services and other relevant county departments.
The updated Pictometry data and digital imagery, which was obtained by specially equipped aircraft and was paid for by CARES Act funding, has proven to be beneficial in various areas throughout the county.
One of the primary functions of the county assessment office is to appraise real estate for property taxation. Pictometry allows the assessment field assessors access to all the data and measurement requirements to add previously unreported houses, buildings and improvements to the tax rolls and not have to visit the property.
Commissioners said the assessment office has completed its review of Aleppo Township and administratively finalized all requirements.
“Aleppo Township is one of our more rural and least populated townships, but the review yielded 252 parcels with unreported homes, buildings or taxable improvements amounting to an increase of $$2,070,102 in assessed value,” said Commissioner Mike Belding, in a release issued last week. “These values have been added to the tax rolls and will net an increase in property taxes of $ 3,103 for the township, $18,638 for the county and $41,319 for West Greene School District, annually.”
Following a west to east progression, Springhill, Richhill and Center townships are currently under review, officials said. The office will correct any clerical or mathematical error, assess and tax previously unreported structures and improvements throughout the rest of the county by years end, the release states.
If individuals have previously unreported taxable improvements on their properties, they may call the assessment office to initiate adding those improvements to the tax rolls, as well. Property owners will then be taxed on the newly reported values beginning in 2022.
For additional information, call the county assessment office at 724-852-5211 or the county commissioner’s office at 724-852-5210.
