Have you gotten your flu shot?
If not, the Pennsylvania Department of Health wants to remind you that it isn’t too late.
Getting a flu vaccine and taking steps to prevent the spread of illness are essential especially this time of year, according got Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. Those steps include frequently washing your hands with soap and water and staying home when you are sick.
“We are continuing to see high flu numbers across the state, as well as a number of other serious illnesses,” Dr. Levine said. “In order to prevent disease, and the spread of disease in Pennsylvania, we want everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones. The best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get your flu shot.”
As of Feb. 1, 2020, the health department reports nearly 60,000 flu cases and 40 deaths and those numbers are expected to continue to rise over the next few weeks.
Receiving the flu vaccine is the best way not only to protect yourself, but anyone you come in contact with during flu season. Flu vaccines are available at your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local walk-in clinic or grocery store.
The vaccine often diminishes the severity of symptoms if you come down with the flu. In addition, the flu nasal spray is also available this year to protect yourself further from the flue.
Influence is a contagious disease caused by the influence virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include fever, headache, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.
The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year. Anyone six months or older should get the vaccine and it takes two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.
Healthy habits are another way to protect yourself. According to Dr. Levine, healthy habits include covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, frequently washing your hands and remembering to disinfect commonly touched objects, like door knobs, light switches, countertops, cell phones and computers.
If you do become sick with the flu, it is important to stay home and rest. If you are at risk for developing serious complications from the flu, or feel extremely ill, you should see a medical professional immediately.
For additional tips for staying healthy and preventing the flu, visit the department’s website www. https://www.health.pa.gov or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
