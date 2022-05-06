WAYNESBURG – Bob Keller hadn’t intended to buy the Merry and Bright scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a cool million earlier this month.
During a ceremonial check presentation last week, he shared that he only bought the Merry and Bright scratch-off April 8 because the Giant Eagle on Sugar Run Road didn’t have the one he wanted in stock.
“So I ended up picking this ticket,” he said. “Then I went out to my car. I erased it, and when I erased it, I saw it said $1 million.”
“I thought it was a joke,” Keller said.
After going back inside to talk to the store’s cashiers, he quickly figured out it was no joke.
“They said, ‘No, you won. It’s real. If you don’t believe me you can check the machine over there and it will tell you,’” Keller recalled.
Keller scanned his ticket, and it said, “Congratulations, you won $1 million.”
Mandy Dicken, manager of the Waynesburg Giant Eagle, spoke prior to Keller at the April 27 event at the store.
“On behalf of all of us here, we just are really excited for him and our little community. Not a whole lot happens here,” Dicken said.
Keller has worked as a certified nursing assistant for 16 years. He works at Evergreen, a Franklin Township assisted living facility.
For Keller, the $1 million does not mean he will be walking away from his career.
“I love my work. I’m not going to quit doing my job just because I won,” Keller said. “Maybe take some more vacations, but that’s about it.”
