The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 will hold a monthly meeting Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There will be a presentation on the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, introduction to services.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as agencies and school districts in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties.
For more information, call 724-938-3241, exts. 0 or 264.
To access the Zoom meeting link, email Kathy Bolden at Kathy.bolden@iu1.org.
