The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
To attend this meeting, email Tami Kite for the Zoom link at tami.kite@iu1.org.
There will be a presentation on Trauma Informed Care, presented by Sharon Lipscomb or Joe Maisto from The Arc of Washington County training department.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in the Greene, Washington and Fayette counties. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call 724-938-3241 ext. 273 or ext. 222.
