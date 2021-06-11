Rainbow’s End Learning Center and PathWays Adult Services, which includes the Adult Training Facility and Residential Programming, will be accepting applications and hosting open interviews June 11.
The interviews are being held from 12 to 6 p.m. at the PathWays East Franklin School location at 300 North Street in Waynesburg.
Interviews will be held for direct care professionals, house coordinators and program specialists. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and paid time off. The public is welcome to attend this event.
For more information, call 724-225-5668.
