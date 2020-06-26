A little tension, a few heated arguments, a good overall demonstration of peaceful protest and a big effort to raise awareness about the need for racial solidarity in today’s troubling climate.
That was what was found on the Greene County Courthouse steps on June 19, when community members teamed up with students from California University and representatives from Center for Coalfield Justice to hold what they wanted to be a peaceful protest in honor of “Juneteenth,” the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
According to www.juneteenth.com, the observance of June 19 as the African-American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond. Today, the website states, Juneteenth commemorates African-American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.
In addition to recognizing Juneteenth, the protesters were present to support the Black Lives Matter movement and voice their opinions concerning racism.
Roughly five dozen protesters stood on the courthouse steps, many of them holding signs stating slogans such as “Black Lives Matter,” “Stop the Hate,” “Silence is Compliance” and “Justice: If Not Now, When?,” referring to incidents such as George Floyd’s death.
The protest started out civilly at about 4 p.m.; the protesters stood holding signs and chanting anti-racism slogans as a small crowd gathered, some who appeared to be in opposition of the protest.
Several residents were seen to be legally armed apparently to protect businesses and other residents in the event of rioting, and many vehicles drove by, some drivers honking horns to show support while other drivers shouted their differing opinions while brandishing American flags.
A police presence was on-site, as Waynesburg Borough Police Chief Tom Ankrom and Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms stood on watch. There were also officers on hand from Waynesburg Borough, Cumberland Township and Southwest Regional Police departments.
At about 4:30 p.m., tension slightly began to build after Annice Culp, a Black woman from Waynesburg, approached the protesters and passionately voiced her disapproval of the event.
Asserting that protests such as this one is “not helping anything in America,” Culp stressed to the protesters that “all Americans lives matter” and that she does not support the BLM movement.
She also personally approached several officers who were on-site and thanked them as well.
As Culp shouted her opinions, several protesters shouted back their responses, leading to several local residents standing behind Culp in support and also arguing with the protesters.
However, what could have turned into a possibly ugly situation quickly dissolved, as several protesters stepped down from their stance on the courthouse steps and engaged in personal conversations with a few of the residents opposing the event.
By the protest’s end, most residents in attendance had left peacefully and the protesters dissipated without incident.
One of the event’s coordinators, Greene County native Jeremy Mackey, said he got involved with the Greene County protest after he was asked to help with a similar protest in California, Pa.
“Being a white person from Greene County, I felt it was my obligation to come here and help with this protest,” Mackey said.
Mackey, along with fellow event coordinators Peyton Chambers, a Greene County native, and Veronica Coptis of the Center for Coalfield Justice, explained that, in addition to recognizing the importance of Juneteenth, the purpose of the event was to peacefully voice the message that racism is a deadly serious issue that urgently needs to be addressed.
“Until there is racial solidarity, things will never change,” Coptis said. “These protests are, first and foremost, about education and understanding. A lot of people think that the Black Lives Matter movement is against white people, that the movement says white lives don’t matter. It couldn’t be farther from the truth.”
Regarding the BLM movement’s stance on defunding police departments, the three coordinators stressed that their protest does not condemn every individual member of the law enforcement community, but rather the system as a whole.
“Not every police officer is bad, we truly believe that,” Chambers said. “But the entire system needs changed. Something isn’t working. Everyone should be able to trust the establishment.”
According to www.blacklivesmatter.com, BLM’s #WhatMatters2020 initiative focuses on “issues concerning racial injustice, police brutality, criminal justice reform, Black immigration, economic injustice, LGBTQIA+ and human rights, environmental injustice, access to healthcare, access to quality education, and voting rights and suppression.”
Following the protest, Waynesburg Borough Police Chief Tom Ankrom posted on Facebook that he was relieved the event experienced no major safety issues.
“Both sides exercised their constitutional rights and peace was maintained,” he said.
Thanking his fellow officers as well as the county’s prison staff for their assistance, Ankrom posted, “I felt today was handled professionally by all those involved and all officers and attendees went home safely.”
Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms also posted on Facebook his thoughts on the event.
“Thank you to all of the citizens of Greene County for peacefully exercising their first and second amendment rights,” he posted. “And thank you to all of our local law enforcement for their assistance today. Whether we agree or disagree, our office and all Greene County law enforcement are here to protect and defend the rights of all of the citizens of our county.”
