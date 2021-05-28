Route 4031 (Dillie Road) between Route 221 and Boyd Road in Washington Township will be closed for work until 5 p.m. July 7.
The closure began earlier this week.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform bridge repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4033 (Garner Fun Rd), Route 18 and Route 4029 (W&W Railroad Rd).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.