PennDOT District 12 has announced the closure of Route 2013 (Jenson Hollow Road), which is located in Jefferson Township.
The closure is located between Route 2022 (Muddy Creek Road) and Route 21. The closure began Monday and is expected to open at 3 p.m. Friday, June 25.
The closure is in place to allow crews to perform slide repair.
A marked detour is in place using Route 2022 (Muddy Creek Road), Route 2011 (Garards Fort Road), Route 2026 (Rolling Meadows Road) and Route 21.
For more information, follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
