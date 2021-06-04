Several maintenance updates are occurring this week throughout the county, according to Dale Baird, acting Greene County maintenance manager for PennDOT.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Baird said motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
The activities include:
n Vegetation management and spray patching is ongoing for various state routes;
n Central crews are cleaning bridges on Interstate 79 and other various routes;
n Work is ongoing in removing interstate debris and litter;
n Eastern crew is video-scoping cross pipes on state routes 2009 and 2010, and spot milling on state routes 188, 1011 and 2002;
n Surface treatment crew is seal coating state routes in Richhill, Gray and Center townships;
n Western crew is washing bridges and picking up litter on various routes; and
n Bridge replacement is ongoing on State Route 3016, with a road closed between Mudlick Road and Hewitt Run Road and a detour is in place.
To check conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com. To report any road maintenance concerns, call 1-800-349-7623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.