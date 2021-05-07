Several maintenance updates occurring this week throughout the county, according to Dale Baird, acting Greene County maintenance manager for PennDOT.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Baird said motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
The activities include:
n Vegetation management and spray patching is ongoing for various state routes;
n Central crew is cleaning bridges on Interstate 79 and other various routes;
n Work is ongoing in removing interstate debris and litter;
n Eastern crew is repairing washouts along State Route 21 and several other routes, and debris removal is also planned;
n Surface treatment crew is seal coating on State Route 3008 along Jollytown Road in Gilmore Township;
n Western crew is washing bridges and picking litter on various routes;
n Bridge replacement is ongoing on State Route 3016, with a road closed between Mudlick Road and Hewitt Run Road and a detour in place; and
n Slide repair on State Route 3020, with a road closed between Higgins Church Road and Knight Road and a detour in place.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
To report any road maintenance concerns, call 1-800-349-7623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.