Several maintenance updates are occurring this week throughout the county, according to Dale Baird, acting Greene County maintenance manager for PennDOT.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Baird said motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
The activities include:
n Vegetation management and spray patching is ongoing for various state routes;
n Work is ongoing in removing interstate debris and litter;
n Spray patching is planned for Interstate 79;
n Boom mowing is ongoing on various routes in Aleppo Township;
n Surface treatment crew is seal coating state routes in Center Township;
n Slide repair is ongoing on state Route 2013 - road is closed and detours are in place; and
n Bridge replacement is ongoing on state Route 4005 - road is closed and detours are in place;
n Drainage improvements are ongoing in Franklin, Washington and Morris townships.
To check conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com. To report any road maintenance concerns, call 1-800-349-7623.
