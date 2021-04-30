Dale Baird, acting Greene County maintenance manager for PennDOT, announced several maintenance updates occurring this week throughout the county.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Baird said motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
The activities include:
n Vegetation management and spray patching are planned for various state routes;
n Central crew will be cleaning bridges on Interstate 79 and other various routes;
n Eastern crew plans to repair washouts along State Route 21 and several other routes;
n State roads will be reviewed, signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and concerns will be addressed on various state roads throughout the county.
Baird said all work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-349-7623.
