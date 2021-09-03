A portion of Maranda Run Road in Center Township will close for repairs from Tuesday, Sept. 7 until Friday, Nov. 26., according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The closure will be located between Yukon Hill and Jacobs Run roads, the release said.
PennDOT officials said crews will demolish the old structure and perform the replacement of a precast box culvert with wingwalls.
A marked detour will be in place using Jacobs Run Road.
