PennDOT District 12 has announced single lane restrictions on the Route 88 Bridge over Whiteley Creek in Monongahela Township until Friday, March 11.
Alternating one-way traffic control using flaggers will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform subsurface borings for structure replacement.
(0) comments
